Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 will cost $2,000, have a 4,500 mAh battery, 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 7.6,quot; 120Hz primary display, and start shipping on Sept. 18 (Ryne Hager/Android Police)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2 will cost $2,000, have a 4,500 mAh battery, 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 7.6″ 120Hz primary display, and start shipping on Sept. 18 — After endless leaks and the company’s own teasing, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2 at its “Unpacked Part 2,rdquo; event today.
