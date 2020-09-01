Salman Khan’s luxury watch collection is impressive

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is known for his dreamy lifestyle. Be it cars, his farmhouse, holidays or the kind of moolah he earns from the movies, everything related to the actor is beyond the mango people’s reach. Not just this, Salman is also fond of luxury watches.

According to reports in a daily, Salman owns a Rolex Submariner, a 18K Gold Rolex Yachtmaster II, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Rose Gold and a Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold 40mm Steel White Factory Diamond Dial. The combined price of these four watches is said to be around Rs 60 lakhs. The Superstar surely has an expensive taste in watches.