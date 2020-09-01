Saints open to Alvin Kamara trade?

The situation in New Orleans has escalated quickly. Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has been absent without excuse from practices for reasons that are believed to be contract related.

Kamara would earn just above $2.1 million this season under his current deal. That’s way below market value for a guy who has scored 37 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. If the Saints are serious about trading Kamara, it’s probably a good indicator that they aren’t even close to a new contract and don’t think they can reach an agreement with the running back.

