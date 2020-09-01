Russell Westbrook takes blame for Rockets’ Game 6 loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder forced a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets with a hard-fought win on Monday night. Had Russell Westbrook played better, the series would likely be over. Just ask Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook scored 17 points on Monday, which was 10 more than the seven he contributed in Game 5 last Saturday. However, he turned the ball over seven times in Game 6 and did not have a single turnover in Houston’s Game 5 win. Westbrook said after Monday’s loss that his turnovers cost the Rockets the game.