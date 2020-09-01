Romania’s highest scientific body slammed for quoting 5G conspiracies

Romania”s highest scientific body has been criticised for referencing 5G conspiracy theories.

The Romanian Academy published a press release calling for a scientific analysis of any health risks from the new technology.

“We warn that the implementation of 5G technology without a concrete risk assessment and vulnerabilities can have serious consequences for the health of the population and can generate significantly greater harm than good,” the release read.

“Scientists warn that future 5G stations will generate electromagnetic fields about 100 times stronger than those of generations already in operation, practically developing an artificial ocean of high-frequency millimetre radiation (30-300 GH z ) with huge potential risk, in the medium term, on life.”

The press release was later removed but is available on a web cache.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are no adverse health effects linked to wireless technologies and no consequences for public health regarding 5G.

“5G energy density levels will be similar to 4G, not a 100 times stronger as the Romania Academy press release says,” a physicist, Florian Pompieru, told . “5G technology does not generate ionising radiation, thus [it is] impossible to endanger any living tissue.

“The Romanian Academy, a publicly funded institution, wants to scare people into making tin foil hats.

“The fact that they published and then removed such a press release proves both ignorance and the lack of proper scientific knowledge regarding these issues.”

The academy press release also references the claim that 5G and radiofrequency radiation can cause cancer.

WHO includes pickled vegetables and talcum powder in the same category of carcinogens as radiofrequency radiation. Alcoholic drinks and processed meat pose a far higher risk of developing cancer, according to the report.

Contacted by , the press office of the Romanian Academy declined to offer a comment. The president of the academy and members of the management team did not respond to requests via phone and e-mail.