Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Organisers behind hip-hop’s Rolling Loud festival are taking the event digital for a new series on Twitch.

Streaming service bosses will present the first of three music festival collaborations, titled Loud Stream, on 12 and 13 September, featuring over five hours of live performances each day, with artists staging sets incorporating state-of-the-art production.

Line-ups have yet to be announced, but the news of the virtual gigs will be welcomed by fans after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of 2020’s Rolling Loud Miami, with headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott (II), and Post Malone, until February (21).

“Streaming on Twitch transports viewers into a live concert atmosphere and creates an experience for artists to interact with fans in ways only possible on Twitch,” Will Farrell-Green, the company’s head of music content, shares in a statement.

“As in-person concerts are put on hold, we’re working to create an incredible backstage environment that fans can access from anywhere in the world. Rolling Loud has a powerful community of hip-hop fans, and we’re thrilled to partner with them for a first of its kind event that will bring their incredible live music brand to life.”

The partnership will also include weekly programming for hip-hop heavy content on the official Rolling Loud channel, like music preview show “The Leak” and freestyle competition series “Got Bars?”, although topics like food, fashion, art, and gaming will also feature, reports Billboard.