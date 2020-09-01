Rogers launches 5G in more than 50 communities in Canada: Here’s the list

Article content continued

Some think 5G’s impact will be more incremental than transformational, but 5G has long been touted by the major telcos as a game-changer, given its promise of enhanced user connectivity, increased bandwidth and faster download speeds, all required to pile more and more devices onto the network without compromising performance.

Perhaps surprisingly, the accelerated expansion of Rogers’ 5G network isn’t, as so many other things have been since mid-March, related to COVID-19.

Timelines for the network build-out were surpassed due to a combination of factors, including Rogers’ partnership with Swedish multinational Ericsson as its 5G vendor, its deployment team’s efforts and its 600-MHz spectrum, a key building block underpinning the expansion.

Jorge Fernandes, Rogers chief technology and information officer, in a statement said the company is focused on continuing to build a “robust 5G ecosystem with strategic investments, world-class partners and cutting-edge technology.”

That ecosystem includes incubating a made-in-Canada 5G technology in partnership with several Canadian universities including the University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo and Ryerson University.

Rogers said launched in 50 new towns and cities Tuesday, making it Canada’s largest 5G network. Here is the list of the communities

Ontario

Aurora, ON

Barrie, ON

Brampton, ON

Caledon, ON

Cambridge, ON

Halton Hills, ON

Hamilton, ON

Kitchener, ON

Markham, ON

Milton, ON

Mississauga, ON

Newmarket, ON

Oshawa, ON

Ottawa, ON

Richmond Hill, ON

Toronto, ON

Uxbridge, ON

Vaughan, ON

Waterloo, ON

Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON