RMV to offer seniors-only appointment days through September

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will now have seniors-only hours for residents ages 75 and older.

Seniors who need to renew their driver’s license will be able to make an appointment. The designated hours will be on Wednesdays throughout September with the Watertown Service Center starting the measure this Wednesday, and Danvers, Leominster, New Bedford, and South Yarmouth starting next Wednesday, according to a press release. Hours will vary by location.

Social distancing measures will be followed at locations to keep visitors and workers safe, the release says.

Seniors that are AAA members can make an appointment at one of the service’s locations. Those who aren’t AAA members can use the RMV’s website to make a renewal appointment, and choose the “Senior License Renewal” option. Seniors can also email [email protected] or call 857-368-8005.

