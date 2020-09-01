Richmond Tigers Trent Cotchin, Brooke instagram spa COVID19 breach, Caroline Wilson

AFL insider Caroline Wilson has called out the league for its ‘cover-up’ of Trent Cotchin’s wife’s infamous Queensland spa breach and praised the response of the Richmond star throughout the drama.

The COVID-19 protocol breach by Brooke Cotchin in July was back in the headlines this week after claims by the wife of Tigers CEO Brendon Gale that the Cotchins threatened to leave the club’s Queensland hub amid the controversy.

Jane Gale was defending Richmond’s handling of the breach following criticism from Brooke Cotchin’s father, Rick Kennedy, who told Triple M that his daughter was “muzzled” in the aftermath.

Wilson said that claim by Kennedy was simply not true.

“That is completely denied by everyone,” she said on Nine’s Footy Classified.

But with how the AFL reprimanded its own in-house journalist Mitch Cleary for simply sharing Brooke Cotchin’s spa visit Instagram post on his own social media account, Wilson believes the AFL were guilty of wanting to sweep the story under the rug.

“Certainly the AFL tried to cover-up the story,” she said.

“We know what happened with Mitch Cleary. This cover-up situation was ridiculous.”

Trent Cotchin, his wife Brooke and family (Getty/Instagram)

The Tigers received a $45,000 fine ($25,000 suspended) after the day spa breach and the whole Cotchin family were heavily criticised.

Wilson’s contacts within Richmond revealed that the reports about Trent Cotchin’s “threats” to leave the hub over the controversy was also inaccurate.

“They’re saying Trent certainly considered leaving. They say there was never a threat, there was never an ultimatum – threat implies ultimatum. He never threatened to leave,” she said.

“I’m saying I’m not sure it was a threat. Brooke Cotchin in that interview with the Herald Sun talked about her anxiety and Trent Cotchin – who is clearly a really strong family man – wondered whether it was better for everyone, but mainly his family, if they left.

“And Brendon Gale and Damien Hardwick made him realise how bad that would be for the club if he did leave.”

AFL finalise penalties for COVID-19 breaches

Wilson said Trent Cotchin’s response in the face of all the criticism has been a forgotten story amid the entire saga.

“This is a year where people are really struggling emotionally and people are doing really strange things. Extraordinarily, Trent Cotchin has been unbelievable since he came back for that Brisbane game from the hamstring,” she said.

“He’s been as good a leader as I’ve ever seen him be. He’s managed to separate his wife’s issues and anxiety – and she was obviously very upset by what happened – with his footy.

“It’s messy, and so messy in fact that Brendon Gale is going back [to Queensland] and there’s this big contingent flying up [today], with the head of Richmond’s whole media situation going up as well. I don’t think that was always on the cards.”