Rhea Chakraborty’s parents called by the CBI for investigation



The Sushant Singh Rajput case had several blocks initially, however, with the CBI taking control of the issue, the case seems to now be on the right track. Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of the prime accused in the case was questioned by the CBI for four consecutive days. And her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called for questioning. However, according to the latest reports, today Rhea’s parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty have been called by the CBI for investigation.



They have been accused of abetment of suicide, theft, criminal breach of trust and more by Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad KK Singh. The questioning is expected to happen on the same lines. Visuals of them leaving from their residence, heading for the questioning even surfaced on social media. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.