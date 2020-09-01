Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals the reason why she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home

The investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is unfolding new facts each day which further adds to the mystery. Now, it is Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde who’s come out and spoken about what made Rhea leave Sushant Singh Rajput’s home a week before his demise.

During an interview with a leading daily, Satish revealed that Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh recommended three anti-anxiety medicines to Sushant on June 8. Rhea did not agree for changing medicines without a prescription and thus ended up leaving the home. He said, “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home.”

Screenshots of the chat between Priyanka and Sushant reveal that Priyanka recommends him three medicines but when said that he will not be able to buy it without a doctor’s prescription, Priyanka sourced one from a doctor in Delhi and sent it to him. Satish also stated that the illegal prescription should also be investigated. He said, “It is highly improper. They need to be prosecuted for making false hospital prescriptions. In the prescription, it is said that it was made in OPD, which is false. Sushant didn’t step out of his home. It should be investigated how Sushant got the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital while sitting in Mumbai. It was a forged document.”