Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint against the media gathered inside her building

The investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has become a victim of what is popularly being termed as the media trial. Despite the CBI investigating the case, social media and certain publications have been extremely harsh on the actress even before the verdict is given out.

The actress and her family members have been mobbed by photographers, videographers and journalists forcing them to answer questions related to the matter every time they step out. A recent report suggests that Rhea has now had enough of it and has filed an official complaint against the media who have been gathering inside her residential building. She has requested the Mumbai Police to ask the media to not obstruct her and her family members whenever they’re out as this is well within their constitutional rights.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently being interrogated by the CBI regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.