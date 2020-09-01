Research reveals that iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in the first half of 2020

As the announcement of the iPhone 12 lineup is approaching, a new research by Omdia reveals that the iPhone 11 was the most smartphone shipped in the first half of 2020, while other iPhone models also appear in the top 10 of the global ranking. The research points out that iPhone 11 is by far the single most popular smartphone model in 2020.

iPhone 11 follows the success of the iPhone XR last year, which was ranked number one in global smartphone shipments in 2019. However, Omdia research notes that Apple has managed to ship 37.7 million iPhone 11 units this year, which is 10.8 million more units than the iPhone XR achieved last year.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, iPhone sales have remained strong this year, mostly because iPhone 11 brings significant new features and improvements while it costs $50 less than its predecessor.

A key driver for the success of iPhone 11 is the lower starting price. iPhone 11 launched $50 cheaper than the previous iPhone XR while adding significant hardware improvements, like a dual-lens camera. iPhone XR did not feature such upgrades.

Other iPhone models are also in the top 10 ranking, including the 2020 iPhone SE in fifth place, iPhone XR in sixth place, iPhone 11 Pro Max in seventh place, and the iPhone 11 Pro in tenth place. That means Apple has five of the best-selling smartphones from 2020. Other smartphones in the ranking include Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and different Redmi models from Xiaomi.

The new 2020 iPhone SE certainly helped Apple maintain solid results in 2020 as the entry-level phone had 8.7 million units shipped in the first half of the year. Shipments of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max declined compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max last year, but even so their rankings improved and both models achieved positive results — with 6.7 million units and 7.7 million units shipped, respectively.

According Omdia’s smartphone market tracker report, Apple shipped 13% more iPhones in the second quarter this year compare to the previous year thanks to the success of the iPhone 11 and the newly released iPhone SE. On the other hand, only one Samsung model made the top 10 this year.

Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models this year with OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and a new design. A recent Bloomberg report mentioned the company is ready to deliver up to 75 million units of the new iPhones.

iPhone 12 hasn’t been officially announced by Apple yet, but rumors suggest that the next generation of Apple’s smartphone will only hit the stores in October.

