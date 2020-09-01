Report: Timberwolves will explore trading No. 1 overall pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s draft lottery, but that does not necessarily mean that they will be keeping it.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie reported Tuesday that the Wolves are expected to gauge the market for the pick the next couple months. Vecenie adds that general manger Gersson Rosas is one of the NBA’s most aggressive GMs.

James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, and Anthony Edwards are three of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. But Wiseman overlaps positionally with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Ball does so too with new Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell. Edwards, while he does play the wing, is weak enough defensively that the team may not do well drafting any of the three.

Rosas hinted at this possibility from the moment Minnesota won the lottery. That ultimately may be the smart play in a draft without a surefire top pick.