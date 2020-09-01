RB Joe Mixon agrees to four-year, $48M extension with Bengals

Joe Mixon has reportedly signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, which will keep the running back with the team for the next five seasons. Mixon seemed to indirectly confirm the news, as he tweeted a photo that showed him smiling with several members of the Bengals’ front office.

According to Adam Schefter, the two sides are “still going over language to finalize [the] deal.” Mixon’s photo strongly indicates that the two sides are on the same page, and the deal will be officially done soon.

In just three seasons, Mixon has proved himself to be among the most reliable running backs in the league, rushing for over 1,100 each of the past two seasons. He made it clear that he wanted a long-term contract, saying that he wanted to be a “Bengal for life” at the end of last season, but he was not holding out for a new deal.

“At the end of the day, man, I love being here,” Mixon told ESPN at the end of the 2019 season. “I love our fans. I love (the) fan base, I love the coaches and I love the upstairs people. They’ve been nothing but great to me.”

With this extension, Mixon will be with the Bengals for the foreseeable future. And while the Bengals had the worst record in the league last season, the future of the franchise looks brighter than it has in a long time thanks to a young, promising offense led by Mixon and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.