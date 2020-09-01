Ranking all 30 NFL stadiums, from worst to best

The NFL is always pushing the single-game attendance experience vs. watching every game at home. But in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will see its teams show off their stadiums with no or limited fans.

The NFL’s current 30 venues are not created equal, however, from capacity to luxury. Some stadiums are Sunday shrines, and others are downright dumps.

Here is how Sporting News values each league home field, from 30th to first heading into the 2020 season, including the new homes of the Raiders in Las Vegas and both the Rams and Chargers in Los Angeles.