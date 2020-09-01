Ramaphosa appoints Lusanda Mxenge as acting DG in the Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as the acting director-general in the Presidency and secretary of the Cabinet with effect from Tuesday.

“Mxenge, who has held the position of deputy director-general: Cabinet office, will serve as acting director-general for a period of six months or until the post is filled – whichever comes first,” Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Tuesday.

This after the retirement of Dr Cassius Lubisi.

The acting appointment was in terms of Section 32 of the Public Service Act of 1994 as amended, with all delegated powers attached to the post of director-general and head of department, the Presidency said.