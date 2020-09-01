Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tribute to Princess Diana Would Have Gotten Her Stamp of Approval

As can be seen in pictures shared on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not afraid to get their hands dirty as they helped the group of kids plant flowers and vegetables, which the little ones watered with the help of adorable elephant-shaped watering cans.

In addition to the petunias and tomatoes, wildflowers and sweet peas for the garden, the couple personally brought along Forget-Me-Not seeds to plant in honor of Diana’s favorite flower—a subtle, but perfectly fitting and uplifting tribute for the sad occasion.

The couple’s duties did not stop at the garden. Archie Harrison‘s mom and dad also read books about gardening and vegetables to the students, including the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. Music was also a highlight of the visit as they all listened to children’s nursery tunes while gardening, inspiring some of the kids to sing and dance.