Posthaste Sep.1: After playing second fiddle to the S,P 500 for much of the year, the TSX seems poised for a 10% rally

Canada’s main index notched up its fifth straight month of gains in August, but remains overshadowed by the U.S. S,amp;P 500’s searing performance lately.

The S,amp;P TSX Composite Index stands at 16,514 points, still down 3.3 per cent for the year, compared to the S,amp;P500 index which is now up 9.74 per cent for the year.

While selected TSX stocks have been on a tear, the market is dragged down by the financial services and energy sectors, which account for just around 29 per cent and 13 per cent of the main index, respectively. In March, the Toronto stock market plunged to its lowest level in more than eight years at 11,172.73, but has staged a smart recovery since then.

Brian Belski, veteran analyst at BMO Capital Markets, now believes the TSX is poised for a breakthrough.

“With the strong momentum and wherewithal exhibited by stocks, companies and investors since the market lows, we believe these more challenged sectors, particularly Financials, are likely to gain momentum and add fuel to the TSX price performance over the next 12 months,” Belksi said in a note to clients last week. “Indeed, we expect financials will eventually participate in the recovery with much higher conviction than is currently priced in, and when it does,the TSX is likely to see strong outperformance and hit new all-time highs.”

The analyst raised his 2020 year-end target for the S,amp;P/TSX to 18,200 — a 10.2 per cent jump from current levels. From its March low, that will be a 62.9 per cent rebound.

In contrast, the red-hot S,amp;P 500 would cool down from here to 3,650 by the end of the year, a 2.8 per cent increase from its current levels, Belski forecast. It would be a near-identical 63.14 per cent surge from its March low of 2,237.4 points.

The analyst expect the TSX momentum to continue into 2021 and has adjusted his 12-month forecast to 18,700.

“No doubt the uncertainty and chaos that COVID-19 impressed upon the world has shifted investor preferences, but as the market continues to pivot from the chaos to coexist we believe Canadian stocks will ultimately participate,” Belksi said.

Belski may be more bullish than most, but he is not alone in expecting the TSX to rally from these levels.

A new survey by of 27 portfolio managers and strategists shows a median forecast for the S,amp;P/TSX Composite index to rise to 17,000 by the end of 2020. The main gauge is expected to climb further to 18,000 by the end of 2021, exceeding the record high it notched in February at 17,970.51.

“The TSX remains heavily geared towards financials and energy,” Dominique Lapointe, a senior economist at Laurentian Bank Securities, told , adding that for both sectors “the worst seems to be over and therefore we can only see a somewhat more constructive outlook in the coming months.”