Pierre-Carl Michaud: Should you take your CPP/QPP pension at 60 or hang tight?

Up until the mid-1990s, there was little difference between Quebec and other provinces in the proportion of 60-year-olds taking out their public pension as soon as possible. But between 1995 and 2005, there was a sharp increase in the proportion of 60-year-old Quebecers doing so, growing to over half by 2016, compared with around 30 per cent for the CPP.

Why such a discrepancy between Quebec and the rest of Canada? It’s a complicated puzzle.

First, some background: only 58 per cent of Canadians aged 55-59 say they have a financial plan for their retirement. On average, they expect to start drawing QPP/CPP benefits at age 63 in Quebec and at age 63.8 in the other provinces — a tiny difference. The real contrast is in the proportion of those who plan to start at age 60: 40.5 per cent in Quebec versus 32.7 per cent in the rest of Canada. By the time people turn 60, something is affecting the behaviour of QPP beneficiaries relative to their counterparts in the rest of the country. But what?

One explanation could be the QPP sign-up form sent to all Quebecers when they hit 59 years and six months. There’s no equivalent mailout for the CPP. But that letter was only introduced in 2010, years after the trend to early take-up began. What’s more, the extent to which retirement planning advice is sought from family, friends and advisors, as well as the reasons given for choosing a certain age to start collecting public pension benefits, are broadly similar in Quebec and other provinces.