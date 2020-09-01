Photos: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal spotted in the city

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together for years now. The couple was planning to tie the knot this year with full pomp and show before the pandemic hit the world. They have now shifted their big day to next year and the couple even posted about it on social media. However, they have taken it all in their stride and are patiently waiting for the year to pass.

Today, we snapped the adorable duo as they stepped out in the city. Richa was clicked wearing a tomato red knee-length skirt and a casual white T-shirt, while Ali looked smart in a pair of denims, a crisp white shirt and a black waistcoat. Check out their pictures below…