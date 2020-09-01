Photos: Check out the new car Amitabh Bachchan has bought



Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan recently recovered from the coronavirus. The family caught the virus together and were soon admitted to a hospital, but they all recovered well and that’s the good part. Now, Amitabh Bachchan is even back on set as she shot for a few promos of his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, while Abhishek was recently clicked attending his sister Nidhi Dutta’s wedding. Seems like everything is slowly heading back to normal in the Bachchan household.

Yesterday, the shutterbugs even snapped a new car outside their Juhu home. The car’s number added up to 11, which is the case for most of Big B’s cars as it is his lucky number and also his birth date. Take a look at the pictures of their swanky new ride.