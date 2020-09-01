NRL news, Gallen fires back at Xerri-Sharks insinuations

Cronulla Sharks icon Paul Gallen says he’s tired of fans conflating Bronson Xerri’s recent positive test for steroids with the club’s infamous supplements saga.

Xerri was stood down in May after testing positive for anabolic steroids and had been awaiting the results of the secondary sample which also returned a positive reading on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, tipped as a future Origin and international star, is facing a four-year ban from the NRL over the offence, but will have the opportunity to lobby for a reduction.

Gallen, whose high-profile made him the face of the Sharks’ infamous supplement saga in 2011, believed a four-year ban was fair for Xerri but hit out at those trying to draw a link between the two incidents.

Paul Gallen Bronson Xerri (Getty)

“It’s a tough one for me to talk about because people try to twist what I say and try to say I’m sticking up for Bronson,” Gallen told WWOS Radio.

“I’m not sticking up for Bronson whatsoever. I never have or once condoned what he’s done or what has happened.

“Of course, some people want to try to twist what happened at Cronulla into a sort of situation like this.

“People with half-a-brain can see it’s not the same thing at all. But I can’t sit here and say I think Bronson deserves a lifetime ban, no. I think four years out of the game is fair enough.

Bronson Xerri (Getty)

“There’s enough education out there that people know you can’t go and do this. The amount of testing that’s done these days, it’s pretty hard. They get tested that often these days.

“Four years is a big punishment, it’s a huge time out of the game.”

Xerri is expected to front a doping tribunal after the NRL confirmed his B-sample had returned positive result for anabolic steroids on Tuesday morning.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) has today issued Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri with a Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the NRL said in a statement.

Bronson Xerri of the Sharks during an NRL training session (AAP)

“This follows the return of a positive sample and completion of the anti-doping process administered by Sport Integrity Australia.

“The notice alleges that Mr Xerri breached the policy through the presence, use and possession of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.”