NRL news | Bronson Xerri drug ban, Phil Gould advice to Cronulla Sharks star after steroid bust

Bronson Xerri must be completely honest about how he failed doping tests, including details on who advised him to take drugs and supplied him with illegal substances.

That’s the call from iconic coach and former Panthers general manager Phil Gould, with Xerri facing a four-year ban from the NRL.

The Cronulla Sharks flyer, still just 19, tested positive to a startling cocktail of performance enhancers, including anabolic steroids. He was stood down in May and his ‘B’ sample was confirmed as also being positive on Tuesday.

Gould told Wide World of Sports that Xerri could resume his career in rugby league but his first step had to be coming clean.

Bronson Xerri at Sharks training during May. (AAP)

“My advice would be to give me complete honesty as to how this came about,” Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast, speaking with James Bracey.

“What influenced him or convinced him that this was a smart thing to do? Who in his life advised him, if in fact someone did advise him, and provided these substances for him to try?

“Where his education has failed, to think he’d get away with this or to think this would be beneficial to him. Or, if in fact he’s pleading innocent, and somehow this ended up in his system.

“It’s a fairly strong cocktail of substances to end up in your system inadvertently, I can’t see that being the case. I think you’ve got to get to the bottom of that issue straight away, I think there has to be a real honesty from the player, as to what or who or how this has come about.

“How did this happen and why did this happen? Who advised you? Where did you seek advice or what led you down this path, to think that you needed this to succeed?

“The cocktail, allegedly, that he’s been caught with in his system is nothing like that supplied by clubs. You can’t plead ignorance on this, you really can’t, so the first thing I’d have to do is say, ‘How, why, who, mate? How did this happen, let’s be honest about this, all right?

“He’s going to do a fairly long suspension for it but he’ll still be young, he’ll still be able to come back. Whether or not he chooses to, and believes he can resurrect his career at that time and still come back and play NRL … it’s a heavy penalty that they pay.

“You would need to plead honesty before you could then sit down and talk about the future. He’s young enough to get over this, he really is, and I think that Bronson Xerri will still have a future in the game down the track.”

Phil Gould. (AAP)

Gould outlined a common scenario in which NRL players could inadvertently breach anti-doping rules, yet said that it was hardly applicable to Xerri and players had no excuse in any instance.

“He’s going to have to pay the penalty and it’s not as though these players aren’t educated on this subject,” Gould said.

“They are relentlessly educated on this subject and they’re told that whatever they put into their bodies is their own responsibility and if they’re in doubt at any time, in doubt at any time, don’t go and buy anything over the counter at the chemist.

“Whether you think you’ve got a little bit of a cold or a sniffle or you’re feeling a little bit ill or someone tells you this would be good to take for that, check it out and if you’re not sure, ring someone. There are people in the club who can let you know and find out and look it up for you, whether or not it’s on the banned list.

“The clubs do provide substances and sometimes the trap is, the player will feel, ‘Oh, I’ve run out of that substance, I’ll go and buy some myself’. And they’ll go and buy something that’s a different brand or they’ll go to the shop and say, ‘Look, I’m looking for this’ and the bloke says, ‘Yeah, we’ve got this, it’s the same stuff’.

“And you just take it on his word that it’s the same as the product you’re using with the clubs; where it’s not, because the ones that are provided by the clubs are stringently investigated to make sure that they’re legal. There are sometimes similar brands or similar substances on the market that are not; they are different and they can contain illegal substances in them.

“The players are educated. There is no excuse. There is no excuse to say this inadvertently got in my system or that, ‘I thought it was legal’. There’s just no excuse for that. There is a list there and there are plenty of people within the club that can help you check.

“They are all told, ‘Don’t go buying or taking anything yourself. Don’t go buying, don’t go taking something recommended by someone else. Even if you think it looks the same and it’s got the same name to it to what you’ve been given by the club, don’t go and get it from outside. If you need more, come to the club and you’ll be given more.”