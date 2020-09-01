NRL news, Benji Marshall breaks wilence on Wests Tigers departure

Benji Marshall has broken his silence following news the Tigers would not be offering him a contract in 2021, revealing he only found out by “reading it in the paper”.

The Tigers officially confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that club legend will leave Leichhardt at the end of season 2020 after a string of reports had suggested he was on the outer.

With coach Michael Maguire embarking on a roster overhaul for next season, not even Marshall could be spared, but what upset the veteran most was the way it unfolded.

“If anything I was a bit disappointed the way I found out, reading it in the paper,” Marshall told Fox Sports’ NRL 360. “That was a little bit disappointing for me.

Benji Marshall will part ways with the Tigers are the end of the season. (Getty) (Getty)

“I had a good chat with the coach; he laid out where I stood. I appreciated the honesty, I can finish the season and then both parties will move on. It was pretty normal (the chat with Maguire).

“That is one of the best things I’ve had under Michael is that he’s always been honest with me.

“When you hear about not being wanted through other sources that are not the coach or the club you want to find out if it’s true or not, so I went in there and asked if it’s true or not. He asked for 24 hours to give me an answer, and the answer came back I won’t be required.”

The 35-year-old has played 253 games for the Tigers and was a member of the 2005 premiership squad, in a 14-year tenure with the club.

Benji Marshall. (Getty)

Sharks great Paul Gallen was livid with the way the Tigers handled the departure of one of their most celebrated figures and was baffled as to why not more was done to accommodate one of the most loved figures in the league.

“They should have sat Benji down and sorted this out with him and his manager, and they should have had a press-conference about it,” Gallen told WWOS Radio.

“Maybe Benji could have sat at that press conference and said ‘Look guys I wanted to play on but the club didn’t want me so I’m going to leave’.

“‘I still want to play rugby league next year but I’m not going to playing at the Wests Tigers’. I think a press conference like that with Benji there and the club, would have been a far more responsible thing to do rather than just come out and say we’re not signing Benji.

“It’s not a good look for the club, at all.”