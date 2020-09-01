NRL forced to cut leadership staff amid financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic

The NRL have had to cut down on leadership staff amid the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league released a statement on Tuesday confirming that in an effort to reduce costs, following “significant loss of revenue in 2020”, several senior staff members at the NRL have been made redundant.

“The NRL has reviewed its operations and sought ways to significantly reduce costs. As part of this process, we have had to make two roles redundant – Chief Operating Officer, Nick Weeks and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Liz Deegan,” the statement read.

A general view of NRL headquarters (Getty)

“Mr Weeks joined the NRL in 2013 to establish and run the League’s integrity unit. In that time, he has built the League’s integrity and risk framework and earned the respect of the sport through his strong and ethical leadership of one of the game’s most challenging areas.

“Mr Weeks has agreed to assist the NRL as its transitions to the new structure.”

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was appreciative of the duo’s efforts to help Australian rugby league grow and thrive.

“Liz brought a wealth of experience in strategic communications and we thank Liz for her valuable contribution and for the communications expertise she provided to the NRL,” he said

“We wish her well for the next chapter in her career.

“I have had the privilege of working with Nick for my entire career at the NRL. We have been through a great deal of change together and he has made an immense contribution to the game.”