Nicola Sturgeon to lay out Indyref 2 question, timing and terms within months

Nicola Sturgeon will unveil proposals within months for a second independence referendum.

The First Minister has announced she will publish a draft Bill setting out the proposed question, terms and timing of indyref2.

Outlining her Government’s agenda for the next parliamentary session, she also announced plans to guarantee a job, a place in education or a place in training for everyone aged 16-.

She also revealed plans for a £100m Green Jobs Fund and a review of adult social care which will set out options for a National Care Service.

However, despite the jobs proposals, it is likely a huge amount of attention will be paid to her announcement on indyref2.

During her statement, she said: “Before the end of this Parliament, we will publish a draft Bill, setting out the proposed terms and timing of an independence referendum, as well as the proposed question that people will be asked in that referendum.

“And then at next year’s election, we will make the case for Scotland to become an independent country, and seek a clear endorsement of Scotland’s right to choose our own future.

The First Minister has said her focus is on coronavirus, not party politics, so her announcement means indyref2 will be a key issue going in to the next election.

It is expected she will try and secure an SNP majority next year and use any political leverage she has to negotiate a referendum with the UK Government.

However, the UK Government has said it will not agree to indyref2.

During her statement, she also announced the Government will establish a Patient Safety Commissioner.

She told MSPs: “The pandemic continues to have a profound impact on our health and wellbeing, on business and the economy – indeed, on our whole way of life.

“It follows then that this is not a normal, business as usual, Programme for Government.”