NFL players playing for their next contract in 2020

On-field performance can make or lose millions of dollars for NFL players. These players have a lot on the line as they play for new contracts following 2020.
Allen is entering the final season of a four-year deal. He’s made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons, but faces a big challenge in 2020 with a new quarterback in LA. If Allen comes anywhere close to his recent production, he could earn a massive contract next offseason.
Barrett was franchised by the Bucs after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks last year. The performance came out of nowhere, but Barrett will get a huge contract next offseason if he can repeat.
Conner is out to prove that he’s a legitimate starting running back before he enters free agency. He did a great job replacing Le’Veon Bell in 2018 but played only 10 games last year and struggled with only 4.0 yards per carry. Pittsburgh might move on, regardless, after drafting several running backs in recent years.
Drake played well after Arizona acquired him in the middle of 2019, and was brought back on a one-year deal. Going into his fifth season, Drake has a chance to prove that he’s a bell cow running back, and will likely be rewarded if he’s successful.
Bud Dupree, DE, Steelers
Dupree had a career year in 2019 with 11.5 sacks, and Pittsburgh slapped the franchise tag on him following the season. While he’s overshadowed by T.J. Watt, Dupree has a chance to earn a huge payday next offseason.
Leonard Fournette, RB, free agent
The marriage between Jacksonville and Fournette had been on shaky ground over the last two years, and on Monday the Jags finally decided to part ways with the former No. 4 overall pick. Fournette produced more than 1,000 yards rushing in two of his three NFL seasons, but there remains skepticism about his consistency.
Fuller has struggled to stay healthy during his four NFL seasons. With DeAndre Hopkins out of the way and free agency pending, now is the time for Fuller to show the league he can stay healthy and produce over a full season.
Godwin had a breakout 2019 season with the Bucs, finishing the year with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and touchdowns in 14 games. With the addition of Tom Brady, Godwin hopes to repeat just as he enters free agency in 2021.
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
Green missed much of 2018 and all of 2019 due to injuries, but the Bengals brought him back on the franchise tag. The seven-time Pro Bowler is hoping for a rebound at age 32 so that he can earn a multi-year contract in the offseason.
Anthony Harris, S, Vikings
The Vikings and Harris failed to come to agreement on a long-term deal this offseason, instead prolonging their relationship with the franchise tag in 2020. Harris was a full-time starter for the first time in 2019, leading the league with six interceptions in 14 games. If he proves that production was real, Harris should have no trouble finding a big contract.
Hilton played only 10 games last season due to injury, and could be looking for a new team in free agency next offseason after the Colts have used an early pick on a wideout in consecutive years. He will be 31 when he hits free agency next offseason, and could really use a rebound this year with Philip Rivers at quarterback.
Houston had a strong first season in Indianapolis with 11 sacks, and he also played all 16 games of the regular season for the first time since 2014. It’s been five years since Houston made a Pro Bowl, but he could find another big contract if he stays healthy in 2020.
Hunt’s career has been on ropes since he was released by the Chiefs and suspended last year for a domestic violence incident. He did play well as Cleveland’s third down back last year, and is expected to get more snaps this year heading into free agency. Staying on the straight and narrow and producing could allow Hunt to get a big contract.
Ingram sat out practice drills this summer until the money remaining on his contract was guaranteed, but he’s still scheduled to be a free agent after the season. He’s made three consecutive Pro Bowls, most recently recording seven sacks in 13 games last year. A productive year at age 31 should allow Ingram to net a large payday.
Judon was franchised by Baltimore after a career year with 9.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance. He was able to step up for the Ravens last year following the notable losses of Za’Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs. Judon could potentially enter free agency next year at age 29.
Plagued by injury last year, Kamara had a career-low 1,330 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 14 games. It was a major disappointment after he was expected to see more work due to the loss of Mark Ingram, but Kamara still made the Pro Bowl and has a chance for a mulligan before free agency.
Ryan Kerrigan, OLB, Washington
Kerrigan missed time last season for the first year in his -year tenure with Washington, but still managed 5.5 sacks in 12 games. With the addition of Chase Young, Washington could be more willing to move on from Kerrigan after he becomes a free agent in 2021. Kerrigan still has a chance to rehabilitate his value at age 32.
The Rams were in cost-cutting mode this offseason, and it remains to be seen if they will have the money to retain Kupp next year. The pending free agent is coming off a career year with 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mixon has accumulated over 1,100 rushing yards and 1,400 yards from scrimmage in consecutive seasons as Cincinnati’s bell cow running back. He will become a free agent after 2020, and the Bengals should be able to afford to keep him now that they have a quarterback on a rookie contract.
Peterson had a 2019 season he’d like to forget, missing six games due to a suspension and struggling when he returned. It was the first time during Peterson’s -year career that he missed the Pro Bowl, but he has a chance to rebound this year. Peterson is now entering the final season of his contract.
Prescott and the Cowboys have seemingly been negotiating a new contract for multiple years. He will making over $31 million this year on the franchise tag, and it would be a shocker if the team allowed Prescott to go elsewhere following 2020. With a new coaching staff and impressive offensive weapons, Prescott could add a lot of money to his next contract.
Robinson has done well in two seasons with Chicago, particularly last season with 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, Robinson only has two 1,000 yard seasons over his six-year career, so another big year could really help his next contract as he enters free agency in 2021.
Brandon Scherff, OG, Washington
Scherff made his third Pro Bowl last year despite playing only five games due to injury, and was brought back by Washington on the franchise tag. Washington can ill-afford to lose quality offensive linemen after this season, but Scherff hasn’t played a full season since 2016.
Sherman did a lot to help himself last year, returning to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2019. He’s successfully overcome injury to be an elite player again in his early 30’s, and another strong year would net him a big contract next offseason.
Simmons has established himself as an elite safety despite never making the Pro Bowl in four seasons, and was franchised by the Broncos this offseason. He had 93 tackles and four interceptions in 2019, the best year of his career, and should become very rich with a good 2020.
The third overall pick in the 2017 draft, Thomas has been a relative bust over three seasons with a total of six sacks. He lost playing time last year following the additions of Dee Ford and Nick Bosa, but should get an opportunity to right the ship this year as he enters free agency in 2021.
Thuney has been one of the mainstays for a Patriots offensive line that has struggled to stay healthy recently, playing every game in his four seasons. He was franchised by the Patriots in the offseason, but should enter the market set for a potentially large contract next year.
After a quiet regular season, Watkins came up big for the Chiefs when they needed him in the playoffs. He renegotiated his contract to stay with the team for one more year, but it would be a surprise if Watkins is able to stay beyond 2020 with Kansas City having limited funds remaining. He hasn’t been the same since early-career foot issues but could earn another big contract if he plays well this season.
Williams was traded to the Giants last year and franchised by the team despite struggling as a pass rusher last season. To earn the contract he desires, Williams will need to do better than the half-sack he accumulated in 2019.
Williams sat out all of 2019 due to a dispute with Washington and was traded to San Francisco in the offseason, effectively replacing Joe Staley at left tackle. Williams made seven consecutive Pro Bowls leading up to last year, and the 49ers are hopeful he can play at that level again in 2020. If so, Williams should be rewarded as a free agent.