NFL, NFLPA confirm 10 positive coronavirus results in latest tests

While zero positive test results will always be the desired outcome for all sports organizations, Tuesday’s update suggests the league and union can move forward with plans to get the 2020 season underway on Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

Last week, the NFL and NFLPA reported no confirmed positive test results after 77 irregular samples were later cleared as “false positives.”

On Monday, Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter wrote that the players want daily testing to continue through the campaign. Daily testing of players is set to end Saturday per an agreement between league owners and the union.

“There should be no debate: wearing masks and social distancing are effective tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Tretter added in a letter shared on the NFLPA website.