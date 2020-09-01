New Mom Chloe Sevigny Explains Why She ‘Secretly Desired a Girl’

Instagram

The ‘We Are Who We Are’ actress, who just welcomed son Vanja with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, shares one quality of a son that makes her want a daughter instead.

Chloe Sevigny has professed her longing to have a daughter of her own. Nearly four months after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, the “We Are Who We Are” star made an honest confession that she “secretly desired a girl.”

The new mother to a baby boy opened up about it when featured in the September issue of WSJ. Magazine. “I’d always secretly desired a girl,” she spilled. “But I’m very girl-power, girl-friendly, girl-centric. I don’t even have that many male friends unless I’d slept with them or whatever.”

On why she was finally open to having a boy, the 45-year-old pointed out on her experience working with child actor Jack Dylan Grazer in the first trimester of her pregnancy. “But on set I kept thinking, ‘What if I have a kid like this kid Jack?’ First of all, he’s brilliant, so that would be great; but secondly, he has so much energy,” she said. “It was a lot of meditating on that one.”

During the interview, the “Boys Don’t Cry” actress also shared her thoughts on being a new mother. “You feel like you’re on ecstasy for the first three weeks because there’s this big push because you’re so exhausted,” she shared. “Your body exudes this crazy oxytocin love hormone where you just feel like you’re high. That was really fun. I was like, I would do this again, just for this high.”

Though so, Chloe could not help but admit the parenthood challenges she faced. “I’m usually really good at time management. I’m actually really proud of how I get everything done in a day. I keep lists, and I’m very organized,” she claimed. “Since I’ve had the baby, I’m just like, I don’t know how anybody gets anything done.”

Sharing further details, the Academy Award-nominated actress added, “I have to cook for everyone, then clean, then feed him, then clean him. We’ve been lucky that Sinisa’s been home from work, and he helps all the time. He’s on Zoom calls 24 hours a day, half of them holding the baby.”

Chloe and her boyfriend welcomed their baby boy in May. Days after she was spotted bringing home her little man from the hospital, she introduced him to her Instagram followers using a family photo. “Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic,” she wrote in the post. “Born May 2nd New York City (sic).”