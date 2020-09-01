Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of U.S. factory surveys By

© . The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York



() – The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Tuesday as Apple shares (NASDAQ:) advanced and positive manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for upcoming U.S. factory activity data.

The gained 75.51 points, or 0.64%, to 11,850.96 at the opening bell.

The rose 9.56 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,439.61 and the S,amp;P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.20%, at 3,507.44.