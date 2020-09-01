Naomi Osaka wears Breonna Taylor mask at US Open tennis 2020

Two-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka managed to overcome her own uneven play to pull out a three-set victory over Misaki Doi in an all-Japanese match-up in the first round of the US Open.

Osaka immediately turned heads when she entered the court, wearing a black mask with the name ‘Breonna Taylor’. Taylor has become a symbolic figure in the Black Lives Matter movement after being killed by US police as racial tensions in the country continue.

Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, revealed post-match the tribute she had planned for Taylor and other victims.

“I have seven [masks],” she said.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them.”

Naomi Osaka explains her mask worn at the US Open (ESPN)

Before the US Open Osaka announced she would withdraw from the Western & Southern Open semifinals to protest the “continued genocide of black people at the hand of the police”.

“As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka tweeted.

The move prompted the tournament to call off all of that day’s play, but Osaka later back-flipped.

“As you know, I pulled out of the tournament in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent,” Osaka said in a statement to the Guardian newspaper explaining her later decision to play.

“However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support.”

Osaka was eventually forced to withdraw from the final of the Western & Southern Open due to a left hamstring injury.

Now at the US Open, it appears as though Osaka is committed to continuing to protest racial injustice issues with her custom mask tribute.

Whether she can make it to the finals to show all seven masks though is in doubt as she struggled with the leg injury that clearly bothered her in her opening round match.

The No. 4-seeded Osaka’s movement was an issue at times but she managed to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 against the 81st-ranked Doi in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium as midnight approached.

Osaka made 38 unforced errors, 13 more than her winner total.

“It was very difficult and I kind of expected it because of first round nerves and also she’s a very tough opponent,” Osaka said post-match.

“So I knew there’s a chance it would get really long. I just have to see what happens tomorrow and how I feel.

Next up is Camila Giorgi in the second round.

“I’ve played her before and she’s very unpredictable for me, so I guess I have to be on my toes,” Osaka said.