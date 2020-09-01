Murray survives U.S. Open scare, comes back from two sets down

Andy Murray completed a 10th career comeback from down two sets and survived a match point to topple Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in his U.S. Open first-round match.

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the 2012 U.S. Open champion saved the match point in the fourth set while down 6-5 and was able to rally to force a fifth set that he won without requiring a tiebreaker.

The 33-year-old former world No. 1 underwent a hip operation in January 2018 and once more in January 2019. Ahead of the 2019 Australian Open, Murray tearfully told reporters he was going to retire following that year’s Wimbledon Championships, if he could make it that long, due to constant hip pain: