Miley Cyrus enjoyed her big 2020 MTV VMAs win with delicious Indian food

Coming in as exciting news for all you Miley Cyrus fans, the American singer-actor has bagged two awards for her hit song ‘Mother’s Daughter’ at the recent 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and the superstar chose to celebrate this big win by eating Indian food.

Soon after winning, Miley Cyrus took to social media and posted a picture of herself posing with a pizza, suggesting she dug into the Italian delicacy, but wait, she didn’t. Instead, she enjoyed some Indian food and ignored the pizza seen in her hand totally. She wrote, “Truth is I didn’t eat the pizza… I had 4-day old Indian food to celebrate instead.”

Check out her post here.











Happy to hear about the same, Miley Cyrus’s Indian fans wrote adorable messages like “I will make you butter chicken someday” and “I send love from India”.

Sweet indeed!