Miley Cyrus Covers Eagles to Pay Tribute to Late Grandma

BBC Radio 1/Vijat M

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late grandmother during a virtual BBC radio performance on Tuesday (01Sep20) by playing her favourite Eagles tune.

The pop star was left heartbroken after the death of Loretta ‘Mammie’ Finley last month (Aug20), and Miley has been listening to Don Henley and his bandmates on repeat ever since.





“That was my Mammie’s favourite record, she loved the Eagles,” Miley, who performed the band’s “Take It to the Limit” during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo‘s show on Tuesday, explained.





“That is a song that my mom and her mom sang in the car every day on the way to school. The Eagles have been a big inspiration for me and it’s about giving that respect to the people that have passed down music that made us who we are.”





Miley also performed “Midnight Sky” from her upcoming studio album, “She Is Miley Cyrus“, her 2019 single “Slide Away”, and a cover version of Billie Eilish‘s “My Future” on the show.





“I’m covering My Future by Billie Eilish because I love when a current artist is inspired by the past and that song has a bit of jazz standard inspiration in there, which I love,” she added.