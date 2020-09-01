Met Office reveals storm names for winter including Aiden, Bella and Gavin

The Met Office has named the next batch of storms set to batter Scotland this upcoming winter.

Aiden, Gavin, Bella and Phoebe are among the names on the new list for this year’s blast of wind, rain and floods.

Julia, Minnie, Oscar and Saidhbhin are also on the 2020-21 list of storm names, which were announced by weather forecasting services in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The names have been suggested by the public and also reflect the three nations.

Others on the list include Christoph, Darcy, Evert, Fleur, Heulwen, Iain, Klaas, Lilah, Naia, Phoebe, Tobias and Veronica.







Now heading into its sixth year, the Name our Storms collaboration aims to raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather before it arrives.

From September, the first storm will be named Aiden, while the second storm will be Bella, according to the Met Office, Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

But names beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z will not be used, to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

List of storm names for 2020/21

A – Aiden

B- Bella

C – Christoph

D – Darcy

E – Evert (eh-vert)

F – Fleur

G – Gavin

H – Heulwen (Hail-wen)

I – Iain

J – Julia

K – Klaas (Klaa-s)

L – Lilah (Ly-la)

M – Minnie

N – Naia (N-eye-a)

O – Oscar

P – Phoebe

R – Ravi

S – Saidhbhin – (Sighn-veen)

T- Tobias

V- Veronica

W – Wilson

Will Lang, Head of the National Severe Weather Warning Service at the Met Office, said: “We are now entering our sixth year of the Name our Storms campaign and we look forward to working closely with our colleagues in Ireland and the Netherlands once again, continuing to raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather in order to keep people across our nations safe.

“The impacts from Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier this year are still fresh in many people’s minds and although it’s too early to anticipate what weather this autumn and winter will bring, we are prepared with a new list of names to help raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.”

Why are storms named?

Forecasters name storms based on the impact the weather front may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

But they also name them when there is a potential for the weather to worsen, which could cause an amber or red warning.

Forecasters use the naming system as a way for media outlets or government agencies to easily communicate the conditions.

The Met Office says that it is the best way to ensure that property and businesses are preparing for the weather to hit their area.

Storms are also given names that go from A through to Z – but the words beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z are missed out.

This is to ensure that the Met Office is in line with the US National Hurricane Centre’s naming conventions.

Any storms that pass through the North Atlantic will remain consistent to the names given by their North American counterparts.