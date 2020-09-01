Melbourne's grim reality after dreaded AFL call

Under normal circumstances, Melbournians would've been rejoicing that today marked the first day of spring. Bidding farewell to the bleakness of winter.

Under normal circumstances, Melbournians would've been counting down the hours to the first final at the MCG. Mumbling things like "Gee, hasn't the season gone quick."

But, as we know all too well, there is nothing normal about 2020.

Certainly not in Melbourne.

The feeling of emptiness was only exacerbated today when the last AFL flights out of Melbourne to the Gold Coast officially consigned the 'home of football' to ghost town status.

The doors to AFL headquarters haven't been used in so long, a liberal splash of WD40 will be needed to swing them open again.

The MCG itself is the most expensive white elephant in world sport.

The seagulls who normally swoop, with uncanny timing on match days, in the hope of feasting on discarded chips are in a state of flux.

While most of us have put on the odd kilo or two in lockdown, the poor old seagulls might have actually shed.

The realisation that football is no longer 'ours' will be rammed home tomorrow when the AFL announces its Grand Final venue.

Excuse me for using an Americanism here, but it's the Gabba which will get to host the 'big dance' … meaning the MCG, the one time John Travolta of Australian sport's greatest dance floor is now a mere wallflower.

It's the perfect opportunity also for the league to finally satisfy its curiosity about a night Grand Final.

Not even the staunchest of traditionalists can begrudge the League for flicking the switch, it might just be the start of a permanent night time decider.

There's so much for Queensland to look forward to.

The Brownlow Medal.

The All-Australian celebration.

The Rising Star announcement.

Crikey, Bris-Vegas might even get a taste of Mad Monday … AFL style which, admittedly, is fairly tame these days.

Even in its heyday, Mad Monday would pale compared to the rugby league version.

But now isn't the time for AFL v NRL comparisons, certainly not from a Melbournian.

We're a little light on for weaponry these days.

Yes, those three 'mercy' flights have now departed for the Gold Coast.

It was almost a classic case of "last one out turn the light off,quot;.

Not that we'd notice here in Melbourne, we've been in the dark for much of this year anyway.