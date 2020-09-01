Meek Mill Ridiculed for Searching His ‘Soulmate’ During Brandy and Monica’s Versuz Battle

WENN/Instagram

As the two songstresses battle it out on the Instagram show, the ‘All Eyes on You’ rapper leaves a comment that reads, ‘I know my soul mate is in here somewhere.’

Many people, including celebrities, tuned in to Brandy and Monica‘s highly-anticipated Versuz battle on Monday, August 31. Meek Mill was no exception, though he eventually fell victim to trolling due to the comment he made during the show.

Like any other stars, the “All Eyes on You” rapper could not help but leave a comment during the show. But unlike the others who showed support to the ladies battling it out, Meek instead wrote, “I know my soul mate is in here somewhere.” Considering that the hip-hop star had just broken up from his baby mama Milan Harris, people were not having it as they started ridiculing him.

<br />

Some people called him “cringy,” while one person said, “Boy you just had a damn baby. Try yo baby mama I’m sure she would’ve wanted to be a wife.” On the other hand, one other commented, “Milano somewhere feeding the baby & meek on live praying he find his soulmate in the comments. Philly n***as different.”

“Can somebody come get uncle MILL HE DOING TOO MUCH AGAIN,” someone begged, as another wrote, “Now Meek that baby just came out the womb. Let that be your soulmate.” There was also someone who said, “That Milano girl punching the air right now after reading that comment. Thats so embarrassing!”

Keeping things about their relationship under the spotlight, Milano and Meek dated for some time since last year. Earlier this year, Meek, who shares a child with the fashion designer, revealed that they had broken up. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” the rapper said on his Twitter account.

He added in a separate tweet, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”