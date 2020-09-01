Medvedev into second round with straight sets win over Delbonis By

Matilda Coleman
Tennis: US OPEN

NEW YORK () – Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev faced little resistance from Federico Delbonis of Argentina in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win on Tuesday to ease into the second round of the U.S. Open.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in last year’s final, faced just two breakpoints in the entire match — in his first service game of the second set — while breaking his opponent on five occassions.

In the first meeting between the two players, Medvedev sealed victory when his 79th-ranked opponent sent a return into the net in the final match of the evening on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

In his second-round match the Russian will meet Australian Christopher O’Connell, who earlier defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4.

