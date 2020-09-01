Lunchclub, a service that facilitates virtual introductions, raises ~$24M led by Coatue and Lightspeed at a $100M+ valuation, says usage is up 10x amid pandemic (Jordan Novet/CNBC)

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Lunchclub, a service that facilitates virtual introductions, raises ~$24M led by Coatue and Lightspeed at a $100M+ valuation, says usage is up 10x amid pandemic — – Usage of the Lunchclub service for introducing professionals has risen tenfold since the coronavirus pandemic caused the start …
