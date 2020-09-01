Luke Shuey suffers hamstring injury as Eagles down Essendon

The West Coast Eagles have been dealt a cruel blow to star midfielder Luke Shuey who went down with a hamstring injury against the Bombers.

The Eagles on Tuesday night jumped back into the top four on the AFL ladder with a 60-45 win over Essendon.

The loss for Essendon puts a massive dent in their finals’ hopes who would’ve momentarily found themselves in the eighth position had they defeated the Eagles.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they will be sweating on the scans to Shuey who was unable to finish out the match after suffering a hamstring injury.

Luke Shuey goes down (Fox Footy)

The 2018 Norm Smith Medallist went down during the third quarter but came back out during the fourth before heading back to the club physio for another assessment.

“Not good news,” AFL great Alastair Lynch Lynch told Fox Footy.

“We saw Luke Shuey involved in that play, now he’s limping from the ground.

“That’s not good with the hamstring injury at three-quarter time. Straight to the physio shaking his head.”

Commentator Anthony Hudson added: “You have to wonder why he went back out?”

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti scores for the Bombers

West Coast defender Shannon Hurn after the match revealed that early signs suggest it may just be hamstring tightness for Shuey.

“They said afterwards that they hope it’s just a tight hamstring,” Hurn said.

“We have to wait and see how it goes, I assume he (Shuey) will have scans.”

Shuey had suffered a minor hamstring back in Round 5 and was forced to miss one week.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson said it’s likely his star midfielder will miss a “couple of weeks” this time around.

Dom Sheed, Liam Ryan (Getty)

“He’s probably going to miss a couple of weeks,” Simpson told reporters after the match.

“That probably takes us to the end of the season.”

In other injury news, the Bombers will be sweating on the scans to midfielder Andrew McGrath who was unable to finish the match after suffering an ankle injury.

“He has an ankle injury of some sort, we’re not sure how bad it is at the moment,” Essendon assistant coach Ben Rutton said.