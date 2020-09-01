Luka Doncic: I don’t want to deal with players like Marcus Morris

After the Mavericks’ season-ending Game 6 loss to the Clippers, Doncic discussed his heated altercations with Morris, and he wasn’t too happy about it.

“It was a terrible play. What can I say?” Doncic said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Tim MacMahon. “It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think. “I don’t want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on.”

While the altercations were frustrating for Doncic, he managed to put up some pretty impressive numbers in his first playoff series … so it clearly didn’t bother him too much. Doncic averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, all while dealing with a roughed-up ankle.

Although the Mavericks will be exiting the NBA’s Orlando bubble, there’s no doubt the beef between Doncic and Morris will continue into next season.