Live blog: The 2020 Massachusetts primary elections

With polls opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Massachusetts primary election day is here.

This year marked the first early voting was offered for a state primary in Massachusetts. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin announced Monday that more than 850,000 voters had cast their ballot by mail so far, and he reminded voters that if they hadn’t mailed in their ballot, they could still deposit it at designated drop boxes in their town or city on Tuesday or at their local election office. Anyone who requested a vote-by-mail ballot but didn’t receive it can also vote in-person Tuesday.

You may vote tomorrow if: -You never applied to vote by mail; -You applied to vote by mail, but didn’t return your ballot; -You returned your ballot, but it hasn’t reached your city/town hall; -Your ballot reached your city/town hall, but it was rejected. pic.twitter.com/1X3X7PaSZQ — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) August 31, 2020

All eyes will likely be on the race, which became increasingly heated, between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The crowded contest to fill Kennedy’s seat in Congress representing the 4th District, which stretches from the Rhode Island border to the western suburbs of Boston, has remained close as the days have counted down.

The outcome of the congressional race in the 1st District is also being closely watched, where longtime incumbent Rep. Richard Neal is facing a challenge from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who has garnered support among progressives. In the 8th District, Democratic voters will face a choice between nine-term incumbent Rep. Stephen Lynch and his more progressive challenger, Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Polls will close Tuesday at 8 p.m. If you’re just tuning in, here are some stories to catch up: