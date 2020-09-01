Live 2020 Massachusetts state primary election results

*Winners will be denoted in bold when the Associated Press calls the race or when candidates concede.

Democratic candidates

Senate

Reporting: 0.09%

Edward J. Markey (incumbent): 58.1%, 147 votes

Joseph P. Kennedy III: 41.9%, 106 votes

House of Representatives

First District

Reporting: 0.36%

Richard E. Neal (incumbent): 57.7%, 128 votes

Alex B. Morse: 42.3%, 94 votes

Fourth District

Reporting: 0%

Jake Auchincloss:

David Franklin Cavell:

Becky Grossman:

Alan A. Khazei:

Ihssane Leckey:

Natalia Linos:

Jesse R. Mermell:

Benjamin R. Sigel:

Christopher Z. Zannetos:

Sixth District

Reporting: 0%

Seth Moulton (incumbent):

Jamie M. Belsito:

Angus G. McQuilken:

Eighth District

Reporting: 0%

Stephen F. Lynch (incumbent):

Robbie Goldstein:

Republican candidates

Senate

Reporting: 0.09%

Shiva Ayyadurai: 41.7%, 20 votes

Kevin J. O’Connor: 58.3%, 28 votes

Fourth District

Reporting: 0%

David Rosa:

Julie A. Hall: