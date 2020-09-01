Live 2020 Massachusetts state primary election results

updated on September 1, 2020
*Winners will be denoted in bold when the Associated Press calls the race or when candidates concede.
Democratic candidates
Senate
Reporting: 0.09%
Edward J. Markey (incumbent): 58.1%, 147 votes
Joseph P. Kennedy III: 41.9%, 106 votes
House of Representatives
First District
Reporting: 0.36%
Richard E. Neal (incumbent): 57.7%, 128 votes
Alex B. Morse: 42.3%, 94 votes
Fourth District
Reporting: 0%
Jake Auchincloss:
David Franklin Cavell:
Becky Grossman:
Alan A. Khazei:
Ihssane Leckey:
Natalia Linos:
Jesse R. Mermell:
Benjamin R. Sigel:
Christopher Z. Zannetos:
Sixth District
Reporting: 0%
Seth Moulton (incumbent):
Jamie M. Belsito:
Angus G. McQuilken:
Eighth District
Reporting: 0%
Stephen F. Lynch (incumbent):
Robbie Goldstein:
Republican candidates
Senate
Reporting: 0.09%
Shiva Ayyadurai: 41.7%, 20 votes
Kevin J. O’Connor: 58.3%, 28 votes
Fourth District
Reporting: 0%
David Rosa:
Julie A. Hall:
