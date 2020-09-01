Lions’ Taylor Decker signs six-year extension, agents claim

The Lions selected Decker 16th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and the Ohio State product has started 55 games at left tackle during his pro career. He missed eight games in 2017 after he underwent shoulder surgery in June of that year but has been a lineup mainstay since that setback except for when he missed a Week 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers last September due to a back issue.

Recently, Daniel Kelly of Sports Illustrated wrote why he believed Decker “is a short-term serviceable player” not worthy of such a massive extension.