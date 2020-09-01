Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN

Ahead of the release of his new album ‘Mr.’, the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ actor reveals that he has been friends with the ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer after meeting her backstage from ‘Hamilton’.

–

Singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. has finally landed longtime pal Sia Furler for an upcoming studio collaboration.

The two friends have teamed up to rework one of the former “Hamilton” star’s songs for his new album “Mr.” and Leslie can’t wait for fans to hear it.

“I did a remix with one of the songs from my album…,” he tells SAG Foundation Conversations. “Sia is quarantining but not in L.A., where I am, but technology made us close even though we’re not.”





“She’s been a friend for a few years now after meeting her backstage from ‘Hamilton’. As I make my foray into the pop world and pop music she’s been a really great resource and a great mentor. I sent her the album and asked her if there was anything she would want to collaborate on. She said, ‘I’ll sing on Cold’, so that was her favourite song from the album and we’ve recorded a version of it that I think you’re gonna like.”

“Mr.” drops in September.