LeBron raves about Chris Paul’s clutch Game 6 performance

Chris Paul was an absolute beast in the clutch Monday night, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Oklahoma Thunder force a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. Paul’s incredible performance earned some praise from LeBron James, who called out his banana boat buddy on Twitter.

“CP3!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name and more,” James tweeted.

Paul has been an amazing point guard for the entirety of his career, but he’s often been criticized for his lack of success in the playoffs, as he’s never made an NBA Finals in his career. And facing another elimination against his former team, many assumed that he would be unable to extend the series and would be sent home in the first round. However, Paul had other plans and turned up the heat, making two clutch free throws to give the Thunder a 102-100 lead with 13.1 seconds left in the game.

When asked about his performance, Paul said that he never doubted his abilities to help the Thunder pull out the win.

“When it gets to clutch time, fourth quarter, some people are built for it, some people shy away from it,” Paul told TNT. “Some people are built for it, man, and we’re just gonna keep hoopin’.”

The Thunder and Rockets will face off for a decisive Game 7 on Sept. 2 at 9:00 pm ET, with the loser being sent out of the Bubble. The winner of the series will face off against the loaded Clippers.