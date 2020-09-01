Kylie Jenner Outshines Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande as Top-Earning Famous Females

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star tops the Forbes list with $590 million, while Grammy winner Taylor Swift and author J.K. Rowling round up the top 5 respectively.


Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ new list of top-earning famous females.

The entrepreneur made a whopping $590 million (£442 million) in the last year to beat embattled Ellen DeGeneres to the top spot by over $500 million (£374 million).

The “Finding Dory” star, who is currently scrambling to save her reputation as one of the nicest celebrities following claims the set of her TV show was a toxic workplace, comes in second with $84 million (£63 million), just ahead of Ariana Grande in third with $72 million (£54 million).

The full Forbes top 10 of rich celebrity women is:

  1. Kylie Jenner
  2. Ellen DeGeneres
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Taylor Swift
  5. J.K. Rowling
  6. Billie Eilish
  7. Kim Kardashian
  8. Judge Judy Sheindlin
  9. Jennifer Lopez
  10. Pink

