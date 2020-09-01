Kriti Sanon styles her ripped denims well as she steps out

Kriti Sanon has had a good run at the movies for a couple of years now. She has been trying different types of characters to prove her versatility in front of the audience. Her upcoming film Mimi will have her playing a pregnant woman for which she even put on a lot of weight to look the part. Today, we snapped the actress as she stepped out for a meeting at Aanand L Rai’s office. What caught our attention was the actress’ OOTD that looked super chic. Kriti paired up her ripped denims with an olive green coloured string top and a weed coloured shrug on top.

The actress wore it with a pair of white sneakers and she totally nailed this look. Kriti happily posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in her ride. Check out the pictures below.