Kings sign Austin Wagner to three-year extension

The Los Angeles Kings announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward and speedster Austin Wagner to a three-year extension worth an average annual value of $1.133 million.

Wagner, 23, was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft and has made 127 regular-season appearances for Los Angeles over the past two years. In 65 games during the 2019-20 campaign, Wagner tallied six goals, five assists and a minus-five rating. He led the Kings in hits with 145 and improved his shots on goal to 124 from 67 the previous season.

NHL insider John Hoven reported Wagner and the Kings were close to a new deal on Aug. 30. Wagner was set to be a restricted free agent: